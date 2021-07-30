fbpx

Customs Intercepts Contraband Goods Worth N133m

July 30, 20210136
Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized 124 assorted contraband items worth N133 million in Kebbi between January and June.

The Area Comptroller, Kebbi Area Command, Hafiz Kalla, made this known on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi while briefing newsmen on the activities of the command during the period.

“The command made 124 seizures of assorted items including 2,279 bags of 50kg foreign rice, 454 packages of cannabis sativa, 1,008 bags of 50kg foreign fertilizer, 157 bales of second-hand clothing, new textile materials and 12 units of used vehicles.

“The duty value of the items stands at N133.11m,’’ the comptroller said

Kalla also said that the men of the command on July 27 intercepted a tanker loaded with undocumented Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) petrol, while on routine surveillance.

“Officers and men of the command intercepted a tanker with registration number KUR152XA loaded with 60,000 PMS petroleum on Tsamiya/Illo road in Bagudo Local Government Area.

“The driver could not tender relevant documents to convince us of his destination hence he was brought to the office along with the product for further investigation.

“In the spirit of inter-agency collaboration, the matter will now be handed over to the NNPC-led operation created by the Presidency to curtail PMS diversion’’

On revenue, Kalla said that the command generated more than N5 million as fees from the auction sales of perishable and inflammable items during the period.

NAN

