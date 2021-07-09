Customs Hit Trillion-Naira Revenue Mark In 6 Months

July 9, 2021 47

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that it generated more than a trillion naira in six months.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Joseph Attah, the service made N1.003 trillion in the space of six months.

He noted that the service hit the trillion-naira mark between January and June 2021, higher than the N713.5 billion recorded in the same period of 2020.

Attah attributed the rise in revenue to the ongoing reforms in the service and the “exploit” of the potentials of technology.

He said, “Hitting the Trillion-Naira mark within six months is unprecedented in the Service. This feat is as a result of the resolute pursuit of what is right and willingness to adapt to changes brought about by global health challenges occasioned by covid-19.

“The Service revenue profile continues to be on the increase due to ongoing reforms that exploit the potentials of technology.

“This is possible through robust automation of the processes and procedures. Deploys Officers strictly based on the Standard Operating Procedure.

“Robust stakeholder sensitisation resulting in more informed/voluntary compliance as well as improved working relationship with the National Assembly” he explained.

“As stated by the CGC earlier in the year, it is always the desire of the Service to generate more revenue than what is set for it, given favourable environment.

“NCS will always be willing and happy to break its records as it is in this case of over One-Trillion naira in 6 months.”