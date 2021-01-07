fbpx
Customs Generated N1.65tn In 2020

January 7, 2021
Nigeria Customs Service

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated a total of N1.56tn as revenue in 2020.

This represents a 13.5 percent increase in revenue as against N1.34tn earned by the agency in 2019 despite the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, NCS, DC Joseph Attah, on Wednesday stated that the agency exceeded its revenue target of N1.38tn for last year.

Amount generated is the target of N1,380,765,353,462.00 over the sum of N1,342,006,918,504.55 generated in 2019 despite the covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting on this feat, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali (Rtd), said the achievement was as a result of resolute pursuit of what was right and the willingness to adapt to changes brought about by global pandemic.

He said the partial border closure had forced cargoes that could have been smuggled through the porous land borders to come through the sea and airports, raising revenue collection from ports.

According to him, before the commencement of the border drill on 20 August 2019, revenue generation was between N4bn to N5bn but now NCS generate between N5bn to N9bn daily

He said, “The service revenue generation profile has continued to be on the rise annually as the ongoing reforms in the service insist on strategic deployment of officers strictly using the standard operating procedure.

“Strict enforcement of extant guidelines by the tariff and trade department. Automation of the Customs process thereby eliminating vices associated with the manual process.

“Robust stakeholder sensitisation resulting in more informed/voluntary compliance and increased disposition of officers and men to put national interest above selves.”

Ali added that diplomatic engagements that took place during the partial land borderclosure yielded many positive results, including commitment to comply with the ECOWAS Protocol on Transit operationalisation of joint border patrols at both sides of the border.

According to him, the teams are required to share intelligence and ensure the prevention of transit of prohibited goods into the neighbour’s territory.

He expressed the readiness of the Customs service  expressed to strict implementation of the outcome of the diplomatic engagements as the land borders open for movement of cargoes.

He said, “Intelligence gathered during the period and the introduction of the Customs whose components include installation of scanners at all entry points will enhance border security and boost national trade facilitation.

“In the same vein, the Service efforts to prevent the entry of items that could compromise the security of our citizens, economy and the well being of our people resulted in the seizures of 4,304 assorted items with a duty paid value of N28,287,285,847.52.

“These seizures include arms, ammunition, illicit drugs, used clothing,
vegetable oil, frozen poultry, and foreign rice among others that have grave consequences on the economy, security, and well-being of Nigerians.

“While we give assurances of total commitment to the course of protecting national security and economy, we call on Nigerians, especially the business community to support the NCS as our borders open to African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in order to benefit from the trade agreement and other cross border activities.”

About Author

Ifeoluwa Ogunfuwa

