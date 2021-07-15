Customs FOU Intercepts Smuggled Items Worth N3.3bn

July 15, 2021 109

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Wednesday, reported that it recorded 144 seizures worth N3.3 billion in June.

The unit stated that the seizures pertained to goods smuggled into the country through unauthorized routes.

This was announced by the Controller of the unit, Usman Bello Yahaya, in Lagos. He disclosed the items to include; 14,789 bags of 50kg rice, 727 cartons of unregistered drugs, 2,784 cartons of frozen poultry products, 28 units of smuggled used vehicles, 116,000 litres of petrol (4649 jerricans), 237 bales of second-hand clothes, six sacks of secondhand clothing, 20 cartons of Tramadol, 885 prices of used tyres, 10,400 cartons of alcohol beverages, 84 different kinds of vehicles laden with 50kg bags of rice and five containers of semi-processed woods.

Among the seized items were 28 cars worth N258.61 million.

He said, “We also arrested 23 suspects in connection with the seizures. Out of the 23 suspects, 12 have secured administrative bail, while 11 are still in our custody. Two of the suspects had attempted to smuggle in Cannabis Sativa also known as Indian hemp.

“From the foregoing, you will all agree that smugglers are undaunted in their nefarious activities to cripple the economy with the magnitude of the seizures showcased. With the series of seizures, one would have expected a reduction in their activities. Nevertheless, we have the capacity and capability to render smugglers in this zone miserable. Whatever is the driving force behind their activities, we will continue to make it unprofitable for them.

“We have also been having a confrontation with smugglers especially in the volatile areas like Oyo and Idiroko axis, where smuggling is considered a legitimate business. However, such confrontation will never deter our operatives from carrying out their statutory responsibility. Smugglers must desist from engaging in smuggling activities.”