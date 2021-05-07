fbpx
Customs Apapa Area Command Records ‘Unprecedented’ Revenue Generation

May 7, 2021
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) shared its impressive revenue generation for the month of April 2021, which has been described as “unprecedented”.

According to Area Controller of the Apapa Command, Ibrahim Yusuf, the service recorded a 64 percent revenue increase.

He noted that the service generated the sum of N65,463,398,355.85 last month, recording a growth by N25,585,561,139.92 when compared to what was logged in the same period in 2020.

He said that the area command doubled down on its anti-smuggling efforts, in line with provisions of “extant laws”.

Yusuf noted, “This indicates a 64% increase in collection and an unprecedented record that has never been achieved in the history of Apapa Area Command.

READ ALSO: Naira Gains As CBN Extends ‘Naira 4 Dollar’ Initiative

“In line with the provision of extant laws, trade guidelines and enforcement of government fiscal policy measures, the command was able to further strengthen its anti-smuggling operations against economic saboteurs through credible intelligence-driven operations.

“This led to the seizure of 4×40 feet containers laden with unregistered pharmaceuticals (674 cartons of tramadol tablets in 225mg and 120mg, and 805 cartons of codeine syrup in 100ml) at APMT and SIFAX 3 bonded terminal respectively.

“Other items seized in the period under review include two containers of unprocessed wood and one container of scrap copper wire.”

Recall that BizWatch Nigeria reported that the Senate had approved a N1.67 trillion revenue target for the customs service after various reviews.

