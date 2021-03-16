fbpx
Customers To Pay ₦6.98 For USSD Service – CBN

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Customers To Pay ₦6.98 For USSD Service – CBN

March 16, 20210107
Customers To Pay ₦6.98 For USSD Service - CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the introduction of a new rate for customers using the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services.

The CBN noted that beginning from Tuesday customers will be billed a flat fee of N6.98 per transaction every time they use USSD services.

The new rate is part of the agreements reached after banks and telecom operators met on Monday to discuss the N42bn debt owed mobile operators by banks.

READ ALSO: Banks Agree To Stagger Payment Of N42bn USSD Debt

In a statement released on Tuesday, which was jointly signed by the apex bank’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi; and Director, Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission, Ikechukwu Adinde, explained: “We are pleased to announce that after comprehensive deliberations on the key issues, a resolution framework acceptable to all parties was agreed thus:

“Effective March 16, 2021, USSD services for financial transactions conducted at DMBs (Deposit Money Banks) and all CBN-licensed institutions will be charged at a flat fee of N6.98 per transaction.

“This replaces the current per session billing structure, ensuring a much cheaper average cost for customers to enhance financial inclusion.

“This approach is transparent and will ensure the amount remains the same, regardless of the number of sessions per transaction.

“To promote transparency in its administration, the new USSD charges will be collected on behalf of MNOs (Mobile Network Operators) directly from customers’ bank accounts. Banks shall not impose additional charges on customers for us of the USSD channel.”

The Federal Government last week directed telecoms companies to stall their decision to suspend USSD services over N42bn debt owed by banks.

About Author

Customers To Pay ₦6.98 For USSD Service – CBN
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Aliko Dangote 2019 General ElectionsCOVER
December 29, 20180113

Dangote Not Part of APC Presidential Campaign Council – Femi Adesina

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Presidency yesterday night clarified the status of the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, named under the sub-head (Advisory Members) in
Read More
Customers With Faulty Meter Is Wrong - NERC COVERNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
June 8, 20200123

NERC Issues Discos 2021 Deadline to Meter Electricity Consumers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Distributors debunk allegation of power rejection The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has given electricity distribution companies (Discos
Read More
CBN Forex BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
January 17, 2018071

CBN Injects Fresh $210million into Forex Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The interbank segment of the market of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, on Monday, January 16, received a boost from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN,
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.