BREAKING: Customers Stranded As UBA Shuts Branches, Here’s Why

Thousands of customers have been left stranded on Thursday, September 1, 2022, as the United Bank of Africa (UBA) shuts down some of its branches across Nigeria.

In a notice cited by BizWatch Nigeria, UBA cited insecurity as the primary reason for shutting its branches earlier than its official time.

“Dear customer, Please be informed that some of our branches will now close earlier for the safety of our customers and employees. Our digital channels will remain available to you 24/7,” the notice read.

More to follow…