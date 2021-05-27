fbpx
Customers Now Paying 78% Of Electricity Bills –NERC

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY

Customers Now Paying 78% Of Electricity Bills –NERC

May 27, 20210107
Customers Now Paying 78% Of Electricity Bills –NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission on Wednesday says there is an improvement in payment of electricity bills by consmers since the implementation of Service Based Tariffs that started in November 2020.

The Deputy General Manager, Market Competition and Rates, NERC, Abba Terab, while speaking at the May 2021 virtual Power Dialogue in Abuja, said electricity consumers in bands A and B were now paying up to 78 per cent of their electricity bills.

This, according to him, has improved the revenue of electricity distribution companies in the country since the commencement of the SBT.

Consumers in bands A and B are higher electricity users, who get greater quantum of power daily than others in bands C, D and E.

The Service-Based Tariff was introduced after thorough analysis of the Performance Improvement Plans submitted by Discos and several consultations with distributors and stakeholders.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Abandons Gas Reserves, Imports Cooking Gas From US, Russia, Equatorial Guinea

Terab said, “As we speak, the current tariffs customers are paying is about 78 per cent of the cost reflective tariffs, which is a significant improvement and that is the aggregate revenue the Discos collect.

“Of course, not all customers are paying up to 78 per cent, but at least those on bands A and B are largely paying about that level or something very close to that level.”

He added, “However, others are not paying up to that. So as we migrate customers, each six months to higher service bands, this number will reduce and hopefully by the next review in July, a number of customers will be moved to higher bands.

“And they will be getting higher improved services. Based on that, the improvement and payments upstream will increase.

“Most of the peaks for generation were recorded since the SBT kicked in and so it means that it is actually yielding the desired results as expected, which is part of the objectives of the Power Sector Recovery Programme.”

About Author

Customers Now Paying 78% Of Electricity Bills –NERC
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

EFCC COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
February 17, 20200182

Court Restrains INEC from Deregistering 31 Political Parties

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A Federal High Court presided over by Justice Anwuli Chikere has restrained Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from deregistering 31 political
Read More
January 8, 2014081

Goldman Sach’s Official Predicts 12% Growth of Nigerian Economy With Stable Power

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian economy has the potential to grow between 10 and 12 per cent if the perennial power outage suffered in the country is sorted out. A renowned econom
Read More
INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
August 24, 20200217

Mali Military Coup Plotters Want 3-year Stay In Power

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The junta that seized power in Mali wants a military-led transitional body to rule for three years and has agreed to release the ousted president, a source
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.