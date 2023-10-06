Customer Service Week: Customer Service, Key To Business Prosperity Says 9mobile CEO

Customer-centric telecommunication company, 9mobile, has said that quality customer service is key to business prosperity as it is what drives organizational performance and growth. Speaking as the company marks the 2023 Customer Service Week, the Chief Executive Officer, Juergen Peschel said, “The role of customer service to organizational growth cannot be overemphasized.

It is what drives business performance and growth. It is the essence of every business’ survival.” He said, “On this unique occasion of the international celebration of the ‘Customer Service Week’ with the theme, ‘Team Service’, we reflect as an organisation on how we have served our customers, recognized our incredible team’s achievements, and showed our commitment to service excellence.

‘At 9mobile, customer service is beyond a department; it’s a culture, a way of life for everyone in the organisation. All our critical parts and outlets provide seamless support that guarantees customer satisfaction.” He added that “at 9mobile, customer service is at the heart of our growth and one we have consistently practiced since inception.

It is one of the tripods of our strategy and we see the vital role it plays in successful business practice. Also commenting on this, Director, Customer Care, 9mobile, Ehimare Omoike said, “As a company, 9mobile has always remained committed to its dynamic and vibrant customer service operations and culture and has shown a devotion to rendering gold standard services to customers and stakeholders regardless of where they may be across all business touchpoints.

The company will continually aim to satisfy customer needs through innovation backed by strategic investments in its network modernization, and more importantly, its people. ”