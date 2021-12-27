fbpx

Custom Seizes Tramadol Valued N1.4bn At Seme Border

December 27, 2021
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Area Command, has reported that it seized some items suspected to be tramadol capsules hidden in adult diapers in a container.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the command, Hussain Abdulahi, who stated that the items have a duty paid value of about N1.45 billion and were seized in a container marked MRKU 9090415.

Abdulahi quoted the Customs Area Controller, Bello Jibo, as stating that the container was handed over to the command on Nov. 15 by the Republic of Benin.

“On the Dec. 20, Seme Customs Service invited other security agencies and stakeholders to witness the examination of the said container. The items discovered during 100 percent examination are 200 packages of adult diapers, 100 cartoons of Gabadol 120mg suspected to be tramadol equivalent to 360kg.

“The diapers were smartly arranged at the front of the container while the drugs were was the back. I directed that samples be taken out officially and handed over to National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to ascertain and confirm the drugs,” he said.

He disclosed that although there has been no arrest made in connection with the seizure, investigation is underway.

