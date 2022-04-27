fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

Currency in Circulation Drops by N4.59bn For The Month Of March

April 27, 20220137
"We Disbursed ₦1.452tr To 337 Real Sector Projects" - CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that currency in circulation dropped Month-on-Month (MoM) by N4.59 billion or 0.14 percent in March 2022 to N3.24 trillion from N3.25 trillion in February 2022.

In its Money and Credit Statistics, the apex bank had reported N3.29 trillion in money in circulation in January 2022. Several intervention policies pushed currency circulation to its highest level in December 2021.

Nigeria’s currency circulating in the economy has recorded significant growth since the Central Bank maintained its dovish monetary approach to ensure the recovery of the nation’s economy following the recession recorded in 2020 caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

However, in three consecutive months, it has recorded a decline, dropping by N37.13 billion in January and N37.84 billion in February 2022.

According to CBN, banks’ credit to the private sector rose by 1.07 percent to N36.37 trillion in March from N35.18 trillion in January 2022.

The reported figure by CBN is the highest banks’ credit to the private sector as the apex bank maintained its 65 percent Loan-to-deposit (LDR) policy that sustained banks’ lending to the real sector.

Aside from banks’ lending to the private sector, the banks’ lending to the government also grew by 10.8 percent to N16.3 trillion in March 2022 from N14.72 trillion reported by the CBN in February this year.

The data also revealed that net domestic credit rose by 3.9 percent to N52.69 trillion in March 2022 from N50.7 trillion in February 2022, signifying an uptick in economic activities.

The Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, CBN, Aisha Ahmad, stated that improvements in the macroeconomy were propelled by a resilient financial system that channeled significant credit to support growth-enhancing sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and general commerce, as well as individuals and households.

Airtel Confirms CBN’s Approval For Mobile Money Banking Operation

Related tags :

About Author

Currency in Circulation Drops by N4.59bn For The Month Of March
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Oshiomhole COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
May 5, 20200336

Oshiomole Lauds CBN’s Intervention in Halting Mass Sack

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, has applauded the intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the
Read More
Marriott NEWSLETTERTOURISM, TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY
March 8, 20190399

Marriott CEO Apologizes For Data Breach, Vows To Protect Against Future Attacks

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Marriott International Inc Chief Executive Arne Sorenson apologized on Thursday before a U.S. Senate panel for a massive data breach involving up to 383 mil
Read More
NNPC COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
January 7, 20200470

Nigeria Lost $2.75 billion to Oil Thieves, Vandals in 2019 – Report

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A group known as Partner for Petroleum & Energy Sector Prosperity Initiative (P-PESPI) has called on President Buhari to urgently escalate his intervent
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.