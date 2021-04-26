fbpx
CSCS Proposes Dividend Of N5.85bn In 2020

CSCS Proposes Dividend Of N5.85bn In 2020

April 26, 2021
CSCS Proposes Dividend Of N5.85bn In 2020

The Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) proposes a dividend payout of N5.85 billion for 2020 which represents N1.17 per share.

In 2020, the firm’s operating income stood at N12.087 billion, higher than the N4.612 billion recorded in 2019.

This disclosure was made by the Chairman of CSCS, Oscar Onyeama, stating that amid the disruptions in 2020, the company recorded resilient growth.

He added that the company’s board and management felt positive about CSCS’s “value-accretive prospects”.

Onyeama said, “CSCS emerged stronger, delivering outstanding growth in top and bottom lines and executing far-reaching initiatives that would sustainably strengthen the competitiveness and resilience of the business.

READ ALSO: FG Spends $1.5bn Offsetting Power Revenue Deficit Annually – World Bank

“The board and management are upbeat about the value-accretive prospects of CSCS.

“We are enthusiastic that the progress made thus far in repositioning the business to efficiently play a more active and leading role in deepening the Nigerian capital market will be sustained.

“With continuous investments in new technologies, talent, and work environment, we are optimistic on the productivity of CSCS going forward.”

Highlights of CSCS Operating Expenses

Onyeama shared that the company’s operating expenses grew to N4.717 billion, up from N3.231 billion.

He noted that the increase was spurred by investments in personnel and technology, with the former gulping N2.051 billion in 2020, up from N1.317 in 2019.

Finance cost also saw an increase from N48.546 million to N74.234 million.

