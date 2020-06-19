Crystal Palace’s Mascot Eagle ‘Kayla’ Dies of Heart Attack at age 28

Kayla, Crystal Palace mascot eagle,

has died from heart attack at the age of 28.

The beautiful bird, which became official Palace’s mascot since 2015 was always swooping over Selhurst Park on matchdays.

According to Eagle Heights Wildlife Foundation (EHWF), the carer of Kayla until her death posted a glowing tributes to the bald Eagle who had become an iconic image in South London.

“It is with great pain and deep sadness that we must inform you, Kayla, our beautiful Bald Eagle, passed away after suffering a fatal heart attack,” EHWF statement said.

“We thank every single person that had donated towards her veterinary bill and her care. It is thanks to you all that we were able to get her the very best treatment available and know that we did everything possible for her.

“She is now at peace. To say she will be missed is not enough.

“We are beyond grief and cannot think of our lives without her, but we try to take comfort from knowing she is no longer in pain and hope that she is soaring above us, finally reunited with her sister.

Kayla. We will always love you x.”The South London club also posted a short tribute to Kayla on their Twitter handle.

“We are deeply saddened to hear that Kayla has passed away. We will miss her sorely,” it wrote.

We are deeply saddened to hear that Kayla has passed away. We will miss her sorely.#CPFC pic.twitter.com/tYMpRe6NOp — Crystal Palace F.C. (H) (@CPFC) June 19, 2020

Source: The Cable