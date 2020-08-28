Crystal Palace Signs Eberachi Eze for £19.5 million

Eberachi Eze, south London-born Nigerian midfielder, has joined Crystal Palace on a five-year deal.

Crystal Palace have paid QPR about £14.5 million up front in a deal which could rise to £19.5 million after add-ons, according to Daily Mail.

The club announced his arrival in a statement on its official website on Friday.

Eze, who linked up with Palace from Queens Park Rangers (QPR), is the second signing of the club ahead of the 2020/21 English Premier League season.

The 22-year-old joined QPR in 2016 and went on to score 20 goals in 112 senior appearances for the Hoops, earning him the club’s player of the year award last

He has also earned appearances for England at both U20 and U21.

After completing his transfer from QPR, Eze said it’s a brilliant opportunity to play alongside great players at the Selhurst Park.

“As a football club, I feel like there are great players here and it’s a brilliant opportunity for me to come and be with these players, to link up with them and to really push on,” he told the club.

On his part, Steve Parish, Crystal Palace chairman, said: “Eberechi is a player whose development we have followed closely.

“We are delighted he has chosen to sign for us over the other clubs that were interested and we feel that this is the right club for him to continue his development.

“With our Academy recently securing Category 1 status, this further illustrates our focus on youth as we look to consolidate and improve upon our position as a Premier League club.”

