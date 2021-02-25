Cryptocurrency Was Created Out Of ‘Thin Air’: Nigerians React To Emefiele’s Comments

February 25, 2021 32

The comment of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, stating that cryptocurrency originated out of ‘thin air’ has created conversation fodder for social media denizens.

Emefiele, while addressing the Joint Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions, made an argument for the ban of transactions using digital currencies in Nigeria.

He said that cryptocurrency is a computer-generated system that is used to “encrypt or hide information” of both transactions and operators, and “in a sense, it is money that is created out of thin air”.

Some Nigerians, in their reactions, noted that the CBN did not understand the idea of cryptocurrency that led to the ban.

Emefiele said that cryptocurrency “has no place in our monetary system at this time, and cryptocurrency transactions should not be carried out through the Nigerian banking system.”

Below are the reactions:

The CBN was pushing for Cashless policy before. We accepted and embraced cryptocurrency. Now CBN Governor says its money created out of thin air because they dont get their stupid charges from the transactions. You go finish one pack of Bigi watching naija as a movie — Salman👑 (@NotJustSalmanPR) February 25, 2021

Somebody need to tell the CBN Governor that Nigeria was also created out of thin air. — omoyeni (@onabanjosamuel) February 25, 2021

I don't think a CBN governor should be reading from a book to define cryptocurrency. — Agboola Peter (@baba_Omoloro) February 24, 2021

CBN Governor is angry they don’t have enough money to trade Foreign exchange because Nigerian youths now hardly keep their money with banks.



Stamp duty charges for a whole year can buy me Christmas chicken, bossman. I’m wiser — Fairly used boyfriend 💫 (@brysonadahcole) February 25, 2021

Why is a whole CBN governor reading from a book just to describe a crypto



Kwantinue disgracing your ancestors pic.twitter.com/gkqMHuPaVj — Matthewsax (@Matthewsax1) February 25, 2021

Okay, CBN governor don talk, we hear. Can we now continue with our cryptocurrency trading?😏 — sophia (@90sSophie) February 25, 2021

Your CBN governor said cryptocurrency is created from thin air 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

I am rolling.

This man has children oooo

May our parents not disgrace us like this in public sha — Valar Morghulis (@anwan_ab) February 24, 2021

CBN Governor banned crypto transactions with Nigerian banks because money created out of thin air and the idea of DECENTRALIZATION doesn’t sit right with him,this country is a badly written joke — Dehkunle of Africa 💧🐐 (@Dehkunle) February 25, 2021

That CBN Governor is very unintelligent

From that his speech you can see why our economy is where it is right now

He couldn’t even use Google to carry out his research on Cryptocurrency he just read everything from Jehovah witness manual — Roviel 😏 (@ObongRoviel) February 25, 2021

CBN Governor Emefiele an Alumnus of Havard talking about Cryptocurrency like an illiterate making it seem like Anti Christ's Currency. Mans talking about Dark World when we haven't had constant light for 60 years, you are worried about the wrong DARK WORLD 😡 — Odogwu 👑 (@Daddy_Nomso) February 25, 2021

“Cryptocurrency is created by people of the black world out of thin air, it's black not white” coming from a whole CBN governor. What the actual fuck!!! — Azeez Olajide ❼ (@zeezish_) February 25, 2021