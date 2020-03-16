Cryptocurrency Remains Stable amid Crisis – Experts

As the coronavirus threatens the global economy, experts have confirmed that the Cryptocurrency has remained stable amid the crisis.

They stated this during the Nigeria international conference of The Billion Coin (TBC), to celebrate four years existence of the coin, known as ‘krinkle’.

Goodwill Ambassador, United States, TBC, Steven Cuffee, said the coin was not affected by economic situations because its value grows based on its members.

“Market based currency like Bitcoin and stock market fluctuates especially with impact of the Coronavirus,” he added.

According to Cuffee, TBC has improved its system by including facial recognition scanners, to curb hacking or fraud.

“We have registered 1.3 million Nigerians. The training is to equip participants with the right knowledge on registration and how to trade,” Global trainer, TBC, Mbeh Derick, has said

He urged members to constantly visit the official blog for updates to curb misinformation. On the use of the currency, Manager, TBC, Nigeria, Solo Amanotu, said the community have merchants who mostly accept a combination of fiat and Cryptocurrency in the sale of goods.

“For instance, the GMC global accepts the Krinkle currency. We also have hotels that accept the currency,” he added.

Source: VON