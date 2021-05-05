fbpx
Cryptocurrency: Ethereum Creates Youngest Crypto Billionaire

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

Cryptocurrency: Ethereum Creates Youngest Crypto Billionaire

May 5, 2021056
Cryptocurrency: Ethereum Creates Youngest Crypto Billionaire

Since going live in 2015, after being developed through crowdfunding, Ethereum has grown more popular among cryptocurrency enthusiasts, surging past $3,200 on Monday and expanding the bottom line of the Co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, ushering him into the billionaire league.

The 27-year-old Co-founder shared his Ether address in 2018 that showed that he had 333,520ETH with its value standing at $1.09 billion if the current price of $3,278 is applied.

Ethereum has grown to become the second largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalisation of $376 billion.

The Moscow-born programmer moved to Toronto, Canada, where he was raised, won an award after co-founding and writing for Bitcoin Magazine.

READ ALSO: Heritage Bank: Entertainment Sector Capable Of Boosting Wealth Of Nigerians

He received $100,000 from the Thiel Fellowship to help him discover possibilities that weren’t contained within the four walls of the university, leading the creator to drop out in 2014.

In 2014, Ethereum was shared with the public.

With the value of Ethereum steadily surging alongside Bitcoin, Buterin has become the world’s youngest crypto billionaire.

Related tags :

About Author

Cryptocurrency: Ethereum Creates Youngest Crypto Billionaire
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigerian Stock Market BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 13, 20180108

Declining Share Value of Highly Capitalised Stocks Drag ASI 0.07 percent Lower

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Persistent price depreciation in the shares of most highly capitalised firms on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), yesterday dragged the All-share index fur
Read More
September 17, 2014094

NAIC To Partner Kwara On Agriculture

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) has disclosed its readiness to collaborate with the Kwara State Government to boost agriculture in th
Read More
Discourage Use Of Crypto For Remittances, ABCON Tells CBN BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
February 4, 20190198

ABCON to Digitize Operations, Sync Processes with CBN, NIBSS, NFIU

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) will tomorrow launch its live run automation portal in Lagos. The initiative is expected t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.