Cryptocurrency: ‘Act With Knowledge, Not In Fear’ – Osinbajo To CBN

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has thrown his weight behind the ranks of Nigerians who opposed the ban of cryptocurrency by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a video titled, ‘Cryptocurrency Regulation; “We must act in knowledge, not in fear’, posted on Osinbajo’s official handle, the VP said that regulators, reference to the CBN, should act in knowledge and not in fear.

He added that the “exciting developments” call for “prudence and care” in their adoption.

He said, “Cryptocurrency, in the coming years, [will] challenge traditional banking including reserve banking; in ways that we cannot yet imagine.

“Some of the exciting developments we see call for prudence and care in adopting them. And this has been very well articulated by our regulatory authorities.

“But we must act with knowledge and not with fear. We must ensure that we are in a position to benefit, and in a position to prevent any of the adverse side effects or any of the..or any of the possible, even criminal acts that may arise or in consequence of adopting or taking any of these options”.

Cryptocurrencies in the coming years will challenge traditional banking, including reserve banking, in ways that we cannot yet imagine, so we need to be prepared for that seismic shift. pic.twitter.com/tbIR8eah2s — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) February 26, 2021

Nigerians React

Reacting to Osinbajo’s comments, Nigerians on Twitter have mostly praised the VP’s message.

Some of the comments are below:

Buhari's govt is the most disjointed, uncoordinated govt in history.



Policies and counter policies from same govt.



CBN Governor said crypto is from the dark world yesterday, like say na anti Christ currency.



Today, the Vice President is endorsing the same cryptocurrency. — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) February 26, 2021

I believe the Ban is temporal just like the UK and some states in the US, The Stakeholders in the Financial world should revisit the earlier stand on this matter and find a way our economy can benefit from blockchain technology as many countries of the world. — CBN Gov Akinsola Ak🇳🇬 (@cbngov_akin1) February 26, 2021

As in serious one. They were supporting the ban, claiming all sorts, now they have started to change mouth.. 😏😏 — Mikel-Donovan Ezeilo (@Eion7) February 26, 2021

Osinbajo speaks against the government policies like he’s a Nigerian living in Canada and not the Vice President of said government.



Lol — OA ✨ (@Biisi96) February 26, 2021

Little Info…

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had issued a circular that directed all financial institutions to block all accounts transacting in cryptocurrency.

The regulatory body said that illicit transactions such as the purchase of hard drugs, small arms, among others were conducted through cryptocurrencies.

It described transactions through the use of digital currencies as “largely speculative, anonymous, and untraceable”.