fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

FOREXNEWSLETTERSCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Crypto Volatility Risky For Nigeria, Says IMF

January 13, 2022030
Crypto Volatility Risky For Nigeria, Says IMF

The high volatility of crypto and its valuation are not good for Nigeria’s financial stability, and that of others with the widespread adoption of digital assets. This is according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a blog post titled, ‘Crypto Prices Move More in Sync With Stocks, Posing New Risks, the fund noted that aside from the countries’ volatility and valuation, the countries’ increasing co-movement with equity markets, is also another concern.

Nigeria ranked sixth leading country in the world in terms of cryptocurrency adoption on Chainalysis’ 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index. Vietnam, India, and Pakistan are the top three countries.

While arguing that the stronger association between cryptocurrency and equities was apparent in emerging market economies, IMF, in its blog post, said there was an increasing and sizable co-movement between crypto and equity markets that could cause shock, destabilising financial markets.

IMF’s blog post partly read: “The increased and sizable co-movement and spillovers between crypto and equity markets indicate a growing interconnectedness between the two asset classes that permits the transmission of shocks that can destabilise financial markets.

“Our analysis suggests that crypto assets are no longer on the fringe of the financial system. Given their relatively high volatility and valuations, their increased co-movement could soon pose risks to financial stability especially in countries with widespread cryptocurrency adoption.”

Continuing, IMF explained that cryptocurrency assets, including Bitcoin, have matured to become an integral part of the digital asset revolution, raising financial stability concerns.

“Before the pandemic, crypto-assets such as bitcoin and ether showed little correlation with major stock indices. They were thought to help diversify risk and act as a hedge against swings in other asset classes.

“But this changed after the extraordinary central bank crisis responses of early 2020. Crypto prices and US stocks both surged amid easy global financial conditions and greater investor risk appetite.”

It said, “Increased crypto-stocks correlation raises the possibility of spillovers of investor sentiment between those asset classes. Indeed, our analysis, which examines the spillovers of prices and volatility between crypto and global equity markets, suggests that spillovers from Bitcoin returns and volatility to stock markets, and vice versa, have risen significantly in 2020–21 compared with 2017–19,” the post added.

UK, S/Africa Accounted For 65% Of Nigeria’s Capital Inflow In 2021
Related tags :

About Author

Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

Investment Dispute LEGALNEWSLETTER
October 7, 20200362

International Centre for Investment Dispute Relieves Nigeria of $1.5 billion Liability

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Dispute has relieved Nigeria of $1.5 billion and awarded an arbitration cost of $660,000. This was dis
Read More
Nigeria Air To Commence Flight Operations In April 2022 - Sirika AVIATIONBreaking NewsCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 18, 20180284

FG Unveils New National Carrier Brand Name, Logo to Investors in UK

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government of Nigeria on Wednesday unveiled the new National Carrier. It is called ‘Nigeria Air’. The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi
Read More
The hobbling stock market has closed on a high on Monday as investors raked in N70 billion, with Seplat leading the gainers' chart. BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 24, 20180481

NSE Records 0.30 per cent Growth as Dangote Cement Tops Gainers Chart

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) resumed on Monday with a growth of 0.30 per cent following a Dangote Cement gain. Dangote Cement topped th
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.