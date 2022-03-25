Crypto Exchange LBank Enters Nigeria With A Bang

March 25, 2022 47

Top cryptocurrency exchange LBank successfully holds a blockchain event for its premium users in Nigeria. Dubbed “LBank Blockchain and VIP Hangout,” the event took place on March 19, 2022, from 12:00|pm to 2:00 PM (GMT +1).



Many LBank expert traders, VIPs, and Blockchain enthusiasts were present at the exclusive hangout to familiarise more with the leading exchange.

Inaugurated by LBank CEO Allen Wei pointed out that Nigerians are setting the pedestal of the widespread crypto adoption we are witnessing today in Africa.



“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Nigeria that will see us spread out to other regions of Africa in no time, ” Allen Wei, CEO of LBank exchange, affirms.

“It is only the beginning of what is yet to come as we will continue to put our tentacles in Africa through major campaigns in several African cities, meet-ups, and partnerships.”



The event, which was held in the beautiful city of Port Harcourt, was an avenue for LBank to encourage Nigerian traders and pioneers of the exchange to continue trading on the platform and give them a sense of recognition.



The get-together with these traders with the highest trading volume on the exchange was a delightful array of enlightenment about the brand, entertainment, chats/feedbacks from the platform users and a live speech from the CEO, Allen Wei.



“It is our mission to facilitate the rapid growth of crypto adoption. LBank is an enterprising ecosystem that will continue its intent on the globalisation of cryptocurrency.

“As a leading digital asset platform, we want to set the pace. We see these events in Nigeria and other parts of Africa benefitting all parties,” Allen Wei reiterates.



World-class global speakers delivered thrilling lectures to the audience during each event session. The first session was titled ‘Blockchain technology and the solution of LBank, followed by another informative segment in which the speaker introduced LBank and its offerings dubbed “Introduction to LBank and LBank products.”



The tip of the iceberg was the workshop session where the speaker touched on “Ideas for the future, What would I love to see at LBank?.” Nigerian renowned dignitaries were in attendance, and LBank came prepared with many prizes and giveaways.



The event marks LBank’s continuous dedication to encouraging more widespread cryptocurrency adoption. It also positions the top-performing exchange as a leader in the space.