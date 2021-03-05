fbpx
Crude Oil Prices Go Up 5 Percent after OPEC+ Agrees To Keep Output Unchanged

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Crude Oil Prices Go Up 5 Percent after OPEC+ Agrees To Keep Output Unchanged

March 5, 20210220
Crude Oil Prices Go Up 5 Percent after OPEC+ Agrees To Keep Output Unchanged

The prices of crude oil went up 5 percent on Thursday after the OPEC+ alliance surprised traders with its decision to maintain output level signaling the potential of an even tighter market next month.

At the time of writing this report, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 4.91 at $64.31, while Brent Crude, the international benchmark, was up by 5 per cent at $67.30.

In a statement issued at the end of its 14th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting, the committee agreed to keep oil output unchanged in April while Saudi Arabia will also maintain its 1 million barrel-a-day voluntary production cut next month.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, had at a meeting in January agreed to cut oil production for the months of February and March by an extra voluntary amount of one million barrels per day.

READ ALSO: Stock Market Remains In Bear Territory, As Investors Lose N82.4bn

The meeting also commended Nigeria for achieving full conformity in January 2021 and compensating its entire overproduced volumes.

It also urged all participants to achieve full conformity and make up for previous compensation shortfalls, to reach the “objective of market rebalancing” and avoid undue delay in the process.

The rally in oil prices comes as a good news to Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, that is relying on earnings from oil to finance its N13.588 trillion 2021 budget.

The budget has a benchmark oil price of $40 per barrel; daily oil production estimate of 1.86 million barrels (inclusive of condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day); exchange rate of N379 per US Dollar; GDP growth projected at three per cent; and inflation closing at 11.95 per cent.

Oil price has been on a tear since late last year as coronavirus vaccines and supply curbs from OPEC and its allies spur hopes that global stockpiles will continue to slide.

About Author

Crude Oil Prices Go Up 5 Percent after OPEC+ Agrees To Keep Output Unchanged
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Buhari COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
December 9, 20190144

Buhari Directs Accountant General of the Federation to Publish Daily Financial Statements

Warns contractors against collecting illegitimate payments In a fresh initiative to enthrone greater transparency in government business, President Muhmadu Buhari Monday directed the Office of the Acc
Read More
Diri’s Election Nullification COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
August 18, 20200125

Douye Diri to Appeal Nullification of Bayelsa Gov Election

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, yesterday expressed optimism about upturning on appeal, the judgment of the State Election Petitions Tribunal, which earlier in the day nullified the electi
Read More
Bureaux De Change FOREXNEWSLETTER
April 26, 2018055

BDC Operators Advocate Integration into I & E Market to Unify Exchange Rate

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to integrate its members into the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I & E) foreign exch
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.