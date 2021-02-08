fbpx
Crude Oil Price Surges Above $60

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Crude Oil Price Surges Above $60

February 8, 2021042
Crude Oil Price Surges Above $60

The price of Brent oil surged above $60 a barrel on Monday, the first time in more than a year, with investors growing optimistic about demand as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Crude oil producers recorded 1.26 percent increase totalling $60.19 a barrel — the highest since January 2020 — as asset markets rallied on the back of vaccine rollouts, slowing virus infections and hopes that President Joe Biden’s huge stimulus proposal will be passed by US lawmakers.

READ ALSO: Oyo/Osun Customs Raked In ₦4,896 billion In January 2021

Crude has been on the rise for weeks as Biden pushes his $1.9 trillion rescue package, which includes big cash handouts and a hike in the minimum wage.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that if the spending package was passed in its entirety, “we would get back to full employment next year”.

Adding to the upbeat mood is data showing new infection rates, with last week seeing the lowest since October, while governments begin to get to grips with inoculations. Hopes for the long-term outlook overshadowed figures showing a rise in US inventories.

READ ALSO: Cryptocurrency Breeding Terrorism, Money Laundering, Others – CBN

“Oil traders ignore the sidelines’ spare capacity and continue to take an optimistic view of the US reopening narrative as vaccination protocols should continue to flatten the curve and with the gale-force stimulus tailwinds supporting a spring break reopening, (it’s) providing rocket-fuelled optimism for the oil market,” said Axi strategist Stephen Innes.

About Author

Crude Oil Price Surges Above $60
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Naira Weakens At Parallel Forex Market, Trades N482/$ [ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
November 14, 20200814

Naira Weakens To 470/USD In Parallel Market

The naira has weakened to 470 against the United States dollar in the parallel market despite the interventions of the Central Bank of Nigeria in the official window. The nation’s currency had traded
Read More
Rice AGRIC BUSINESSCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 27, 20180265

Kebbi State Rakes in N150 billion from Rice Sale

The  Kebbi State government last year earned about N150 billion from the sale of its locally cultivated rice, the Governor,  Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has said. The governor disclosed this when h
Read More
November 14, 2014037

Guinness Nigeria To Disburse N4.8bn Dividend To Shareholders

One of the major brewers in Nigeria, Guinness Nigeria plc, yesterday secured the approval of its shareholders for the payment of N4.8bn as dividends, representing 320 kobo per ordinary share of 50k ea
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon