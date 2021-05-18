fbpx
Crude Oil Price Hits $70

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Crude Oil Price Hits $70

May 18, 2021039
Crude Oil Price Hits $70

The price of Brent crude hit $70 per barrel on Tuesday on the back of an improved demand outlook.

The Brent crude recorded a 1.1 percent rise, making it the highest since March 8, while U.S. crude futures briefly hit $67 a barrel. The global benchmark has not had a sustained period above $70 since 2019.

Crude oil price had been on serious decline globally in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decline in oil prices affected several economies globally, particularly countries like Nigeria which depend largely on crude oil earnings.

READ ALSO: Dangote Pledges To Boost Cement Production Capacity

Despite contributing eight percent to Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP), crude oil accounts for over 90 percent of Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings.

Oil prices have been showing signs of recovery amid vaccine roll out.

The 2021 budget, which was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on December 31, 2020, was based on an oil price benchmark of $40 per barrel and a production level of 1.86 million barrels per day.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street bank had rightly forecasted that the price of Brent crude would rise to $70 per barrel (bbl) in second quarter of 2021 from the $60 previously projected.

Goldman Sachs, a US investment bank and financial services company, had also projected that oil prices will rebound to $75 by the third quarter of 2021.

About Author

Crude Oil Price Hits $70
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

April 1, 2014096

NSE Introduces New Operating Standards

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has introduced new minimum operating standards for all dealing members licensed by the bourse, effective January 1, 2015.
Read More
Mompha LEGALNEWSLETTER
July 2, 20200199

EFCC to Close Argument in Suit against Mompha in Alleged ₦33 billion Money Laundering Charge

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has adjourned till July 10 for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to present its remaining witnesses
Read More
Nigeria's Debt Profile BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
January 27, 20190136

FMDQ Recorded N182.86 trillion Turnover in 2018, its Highest in 5 years

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Business has never been so good in the last five years at the FMDQ OTC Securities and Exchange Market as it was in 2018, when market turnover hit an all-tim
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.