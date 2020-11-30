Crown Premium Pasta Signs Nollywood Actress, Chioma Akpotha, As Brand Ambassador

November 30, 2020 12

Leading Nigerian pasta brand, Crown Premium Pasta, has unveiled top Nollywood actress and movie producer, Chioma Akpotha, as its brand ambassador.

The actress, who has won notable awards including the African Movie Academy Award, was unveiled by Crown Flour Mill Limited, the makers of Crown Premium Pasta, at a contract signing event held on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Lekki, Lagos.

She said, “Like all other amazing brands under Crown Flour Mill Ltd, Crown Premium Pasta is a healthy and great quality product made to delight every family. There’s truly nothing greater than getting to be a part of something one truly loves and uses personally. I’m really excited to be representing the Crown Premium Pasta range of delicious pasta products which are non-sticky, delicious and healthy to consume.

“Full of health and nutrition, Crown Premium Pasta products are made from durum wheat (which contains high level of protein) and they also contain vitamins and micronutrients.”

Explaining why she decided to work with the brand, the veteran actress said, “Chioma Apkotha is a premium family brand. I share the same DNA with Crown Premium Pasta which is also a premium family brand. It’s a perfect fit. I also align with the company’s mission to provide top quality food products at accessible prices to the Nigerian consumers.”

Chioma Akpotha’s career in Nollywood began in 2000 when she featured in the movie ‘The Apple’. She has since featured in over 350 movies and has six movie production credits under her belt.

She will promote Crown Flour Mill’s Crown Premium pasta brands comprising Crown Premium Spaghetti, and Crown Premium Twist Cavatto Macaroni, to her family, friends and ever-amazing fans in Nigeria, whom she fondly calls “My Omafam”.

Commenting on the appointment of Chioma Akpotha as Crown Premium Pasta’s brand ambassador, Mr. Nitin Mehta, Business Head (B2C), Crown Flour Mill Limited, remarked, “The brand is glad to identify with Chioma Akpotha.

“She is an actress who brings an extraordinary level of commitment and discipline to light up every role she plays on the screen. She exemplifies the rich capacity available in the Nigerian entertainment industry and is a great brand fit for Crown Premium Pasta. I have no doubt that this would be a mutually rewarding relationship”.

“We are committed to delivering on our promise of making nutritious and affordable pasta products accessible to all Nigerians. This relationship will help bring greater awareness of our mission,” Mr. Mehta added.

Also speaking on the signing, Mrs. Bola Adeniji, General Manager/ Head Marketing (B2C), Crown Flour Mill Ltd., said: “We welcome Chioma Akpotha to the Crown Premium Pasta family as our brand ambassador. There is a natural fit between Crown Premium Pasta and Chioma Akpotha; and we look forward to this natural chemistry to produce some great work together”