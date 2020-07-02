Crown Flour Mill Launches New Premium Pasta Brand

Crown Flour Mill Limited, a subsidiary of Olam International, recently launched Crown Premium Pasta, a new premium pasta brand into the Nigerian market. In respect of Covid-19 protocols, the launch was conducted over a 2-day period at the Crown Flour Mill pasta factory in Ikorodu, Lagos State. While key officials and strategic stakeholders based in Lagos attended the event, in strict conformity with the Covid-19 guidelines set by the government, other key participants joined on-line.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Nitin Mehta, Vice President, Business Head, B2C, Crown Flour Mill reiterated the commitment of the company to the Nigerian consumer. He stated that Crown Flour Mill had always been committed to providing high quality consumer food products at affordable prices. He said: “We are again demonstrating this commitment with the launch of Crown Premium Pasta.” Mr. Mehta also thanked all the key stakeholders and urged them to continue supporting Crown Flour Mill in its mission of manufacturing products of high quality and value.

Mrs Bola Adeniji, Head, Marketing, B2C, Crown Flour Mill, described Crown Premium pasta as a product developed for the Nigerian consumer that reflects a deep understanding of their needs. “Crown Premium Pasta delivers on all the consumer attributes for a premium pasta. It is a high-quality pasta that is attractive in colour, while it is also non-sticky and tasty” she said.

Also speaking at the launch, Mr Charles Babarimisa, Head of Sales, B2C, thanked the key distributors of Crown Flour Mill present at the launch both physically and on-line, for helping to create a strong distribution network. He explained that Crown Flour Mill would use this network to make the new product available to consumers in a quick and efficient way.

The event also afforded the attendees the opportunity of seeing first-hand the state-of-the-art pasta facility for the production of the high-quality premium pasta.

The audience was also treated to a rich array of pasta meals made with Crown Premium Pasta with different types of vegetables and proteins, whilst they were entertained.

The virtual launch was the first of its kind for Crown Flour Mill. Crown Premium Pasta will be available in different pack sizes in Spaghetti and Macaroni variants.