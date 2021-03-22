fbpx
Crown Flour Mill Explores Opportunities For Wheat Development In Nigeria

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AGRIC BUSINESSBUSINESS & ECONOMY

Crown Flour Mill Explores Opportunities For Wheat Development In Nigeria

March 22, 2021083
Crown Flour Mill Explores Opportunities For Wheat Development In Nigeria

Crown Flour Mill, a subsidiary of Olam, a leading food and agribusiness conglomerate in a statement has reiterated that it is resolute to explore avenues for strategic collaborations and partnerships with key stakeholders in both the public and private sectors in its pursuit to support Nigeria’s wheat development programme and country’s aspiration of self-sufficiency in wheat production.

The company made this assertion on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, when its senior management paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje at the Government House in Kano to explore areas of opportunity, partnership and collaboration between the company and the state government.

Managing Director, Crown Flour Mill, Mr. Ashish Pande said the company is prepared to support the state in its goal of increasing its food production capabilities and capacity by leveraging on its experience in global agriculture and food systems, geared toward promoting thriving farming communities, and ensuring food security and safety.

Pande stated further that the organization is hoping to establish its pilot wheat research trial programme in Kano where it intends to make investments in seed trials, provision of inputs, training and research infrastructure to boost yields thereby empowering prosperous farming systems.

“Our commitment to research and development is the key to why we’ve been successful as an organization over the years and have been able to consistently create better quality, safe, great tasting and more reliable food produce/ products which meets our customer needs and improve the livelihoods of our farmers,” Pande said.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Defence HQ Holds Summit

Pande appealed to the state governor to support the company in all its initiatives in the wheat value chain.

The Deputy Governor, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, who represented the governor, said that supporting Crown Flour Mill’s initiatives would be in alignment with the administration’s agenda for the agricultural sector and would enable the desired boost in the Wheat value chain.

Gawuna, also the Commissioner for Agriculture said that the state was looking forward to partnering with organisations across the wheat value chain to improve production.

He reiterated the commitment of the state in boosting food production and assured the company of the state’s support.

About Author

Crown Flour Mill Explores Opportunities For Wheat Development In Nigeria
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 18, 2014048

MFBs 45.70% PAR Puts Depositor Confidence, N220bn MSMEDF At Risk

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The N220 billion Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) development fund, along with depositor confidence, may be at risk as microfinance banks’ Portfolio
Read More
NSE BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSLETTER
July 3, 20180130

NSE Calls for Registration, Announces Date for 2018 ASEA Conference

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced November 26 and 27, 2018 as dates for the 22nd Annual African Securities Exchange Association (ASEA) confere
Read More
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 22, 2021 [ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS
January 27, 20210160

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Roundup For Today Jan 26, 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, 27 January 2020. Buhari Directs Ministry of Finance To Disburse For Local
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.