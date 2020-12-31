Crossover Service: How To Attend, Stream With Comfort

December 31, 2020 28

Crossover service is an important yearly night service especially for Christians, the service is held overnight to usher in a new year with prayer, thanksgiving, songs and so on.

However, due to COVID-19 and its recent spike, crossover service for the year 2021 would be different, probably more different from Christmas.

Authorities in different states have announced new restrictions to curb the spread of the disease after an initial relaxation of the protocols.

Oyo State Government has suspended the curfew and approved crossover service, Lagos State Government is advising against the gathering of large crowds and still insists on the adherence of the curfew.

READ ALSO: HoldCo Status in the Nigerian Banking Industry

Crossover Service

Due to the restrictions put in place, a lot of us will not be able to physically attend crossover service.

Attending Crossover Service

Some Churches will be streaming their service on their online platform, other Churches have moved their service so as to keep to the curfew and some are still deliberating.

Some Churches have announced how the crossover service would take place; the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Celebration Church International, Daystar Christian Centre, Covenant Christian Centre, Christ Embassy, and the House on The Rock amongst others.

Celebration Church International (CCI)

Celebration Church International will be holding a crossover service by 9pm and can be streamed through their platforms;

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrVcneU-r-VbVlxykCeHQBA

You don’t want to miss it!



NEW TIME ALERT – 9pm — Celebration Church International, Lagos (@cci_lagos) December 31, 2020

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)

RCCG has announced that its crossover service would begin at 6pm, the end time was not announced. The crossover service just like last year would be available online for people to join the service virtually.

God has been so good to us.

He has kept us despite the many hurdles of this year.

It is time to crossover gallantly into 2021.

Be a part of the crossover service and be empowered for the year 2021.

Don’t miss it!

God bless you! pic.twitter.com/u3j3L4M8QB — RCCG (@rccghq) December 29, 2020

Daystar Christian Centre

Daystar Christian Centre announced that the New Year’s Eve service would be conducted online between 7pm and 9pm.

Daystar also listed platforms that their crossover service will be streamed on.

Covenant Christian Centre

The Senior Pastor at the church, Pastor Poju Oyemade, revealed that the service would be conducted physically and virtually.

We are holding a physical service at The Covenant Place Iganmu from 7.00pm to 9.00pm. However we will also be on television and through all our social media channels from 11.00pm to 1.00am.



Channels Television and Plus Television. Also on Facebook and YouTube. pic.twitter.com/zNWTq8A9I6 — POJU OYEMADE (@pastorpoju) December 31, 2020

House On The Rock

House on the rock announced that it would hold a special crossover service from 7-9 pm at The Rock Cathedral in the Lekki area of Lagos.

Join us this evening as we usher in the new year, and make a fresh start together at our Crossover Service tonight!

You can attend the pre-service praise (6:30pm) & in-venue service (7pm-9pm). Also, join the online service (10pm). Do invite others.#HOTRFreshStart pic.twitter.com/cKJxp6bXUX — House On The Rock (@houseontherock) December 31, 2020

Living Faith Church (Winners)

Winners Church announced on their website that their crossover service would begin by 6 pm.

The crossover service could be streamed via these platforms;

DOMI Radio @ www.domimedia.org

YouTube @ www.youtube.com/domistream

Facebook @ www.facebook.com/davidoyedepoministries

Website @ www.faithtabernacle.org.ng/mediacenter