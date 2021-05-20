fbpx
Cross Rivers State Governor, Ben Ayade Joins APC

May 20, 2021
The Governor of Cross Rivers State, Ben Ayade has decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ayade made the announcement on Thursday morning after holding a closed-door meeting with six APC governors and some members of the National Assembly who paid him a visit at the Government House.

Also at the meeting were members of the state executive council.

The All Progressive Congress governors who visited Ayade include; Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State; Hope Uzodinma of Imo State; Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State; Simon Lalong of Plateau State; Mohammed Abubakar of Jigawa State, and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

More to follow…

