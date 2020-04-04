Cross River State Government Begins Distribution of Face Mask to Residents

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River began the distribution of face and nose masks produced at the state-owned garment factory in Calabar to residents of the state.

Speaking with journalists shortly after distributing the masks to some persons himself in the company of his wife, Linda. Ayade said he would do everything humanly and materially possible to ensure that everyone in the state was safe.

“Section 14 sub-section 2 of our constitution says the primary purpose of government is the welfare and security of the citizens.

“As governor, my primary responsibility is to protect the citizens either from physical or social harm and we have a case which is both.

“I can’t, at this difficult moment when you are asking people to stay at home, also task them to put on masks at a cost.

“We as a government have to find a way to reduce the burden on the people. We are providing food to the vulnerable and the less privileged.

He expressed appreciation to Peter Egba, the Commissioner for Industries and the workers at the factory, who were working hard to produce the masks for citizens and residents.

Mode of distribution

Governor Ayade reiterated the resolution of the execute council to distribute food and medical supplies to the vulnerable group using the World Bank register developed for one of its social safety nets programme.

He stated, we are providing food to the vulnerable.

“We will not distribute the food through politicians because experience has shown that much would not be achieved; rather we shall be using the World Bank register developed during our YESSO program to ensure the food gets to the vulnerable people in the state”.

“The food stuffs would be delivered to the door step of the people because we do not want to create a situation for people to crowd a particular area to avoid contracting and spreading the coronavirus”, Ayade said.

He further urged the people of the State to take the coronavirus pandemic as a serious matter, which should be handled with all manner of hygiene and alertness.

“I want you people to be afraid of the spread of the virus. It is only when you fear the virus, that you will adopt every measure to protect yourself from getting infected with the virus, he said.

He said he would be spending the night at the Itu Bridge border with Akwa Ibom, because it had been alleged that security agents are collecting money from people and allowing them into the state.

Source: VON