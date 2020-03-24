Cross River Senate Looses Member, Rose Oko

The Senate has lost another member, Senator Rose Oko, representing Cross River North Senatorial District.

Oko, aged 63, a ranking opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who died on Monday evening after a brief illness in London, United Kingdom, was Chairman of Senate Committee on Trade and Investment

Her death brings to three the number of Senators lost to the cold hands of death in the last four months with two ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Senators namely Benjamin Uwajumogu’s death in December 2019 followed by that of Senator Ignatius Longjan in February 2020.

Details later….

Source: THISDAY