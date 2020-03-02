Cross River Govt. Apples Measures to Forestall Coronavirus Outbreak

The Cross River State Government has taken proactive measures to track all tourists and visitors to the state as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, COVID19.

Dr. Betta Edu, the Commissioner for Health in Cross River State, in a sensitization chat with newsmen in Calabar, the capital city, said that the team, which was assembled 2 months ago, has been intently focused on preventing the spread of dangerous viruses across the state.

According to Edu, “the Cross River State Ministry of Health under my watch with the support from our proactive governor, Senator Ben Ayade has manned a team of qualified health officers an all ports, airports, and entry leading to the state for intense screening”.

Dr. Edu noted that there was no need for people to panic or be scared, assuring “Cross River State has been proactive in this. Screening has been ongoing for about 6 weeks now. We do not only screen, but we also take data of foreigners and keep a close contact within the period of their stay in the State and we have set modalities to ensure they undergo self-isolation during this period”.

On videos circulating on social media on the use of ‘Chloroquine’ as a cure to the Coronavirus, the Commissioner for Health stated “Please, disregard those videos suggesting that people start using or taking certain drugs without the doctor’s prescription to prevent contracting the virus. That has not been confirmed or proven yet”.

“The best and acceptable form of prevention remains personal hygiene. We urge you all to avoid crowded places as often as possible. When you cough, please use tissue papers or handkerchief to avoid spreading the droplets since the virus is transferred from one person to another through droplets”, she reiterated,

“I also want to emphasize again, there is no need for panic as Cross River State Government is working round the clock to keep everyone here safe,” stressed Edu.

Only a few days ago, the Commissioner for Health in the company of the Director-General of the Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency visited the Ogoja refugee camps housing thousands of people fleeing from the Republic of Cameroon to set up screening centers to them.

Source: VON