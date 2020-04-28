Cross River Garment Factory Recieves Orders For Face Mask

The Governments of Lagos and Benue States along with a Kano State businessman, Isiaku Rabiu, have placed separate orders for cloth nose masks from the Cross River garment factory as part of measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

The Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Christian Ita said that the business mogul, Isiaku Rabiu, who is from Kano State has ordered for 1,000 pieces of cloth masks to assist the Government contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Ita also disclosed that Lagos State government has ordered for One million nose masks for onward distribution to the people free of charge.

Enhanced masked production

This was made known by Gov Ben Ayade, of Cross River State at the garment factory in Calabar, noting “production of masks has been ramped up at the factory following the orders”.

He further disclosed that the garment factory received orders to produce nose masks for some multinational companies in Nigeria.

“We have Julius Berger, a construction company that has made a massive order. Shoprite also has made a massive order. We have also received an order of one million masks from the Lagos State government. Alhaji Isiaku Rabiu made an order for a hundred thousand masks for Kano state,” the Governor disclosed.

Governor Ayade was at the factory to carry out an inspection on quality control and ensure that the masks were made according to specifications.

“As you can see, we are here at the garment factory to carry out an inspection on quality control of preparation of the masks and ensuring that by the time they finish the ironing process, it will go through a sterilization chamber which is an innovation,” Ayade said.

Diversifying Supply

The Governor revealed that the factory would design military-styled nose masks for the military and para-military organizations.

“Cross River State started the concept of cloth mask in Nigeria. So, we want to use this opportunity to move into the production of military masks, which will have special protection and air filtration as well as breathing support systems to enable the military use it on a daily basis,” Governor Ayade said.

Fashion-conscious

I have taken time to wear the mask in different combination of clothes to create awareness on the use of the masks even if you are wearing a traditional attire, there are masks that can go with your dressing”.

“If you intend to go with a pair of jean and a top, it can still fit. So, whether you are young or middle-aged or old, there is always a way and style that the mask will fit. And until Coronavirus is over, wearing masks has to become our way of life,” emphasized Ayade.

He expressed optimism that with the support of the Federal Government, Cross River State should be in a position to start exporting masks to other African countries in the near future.

Source: VON