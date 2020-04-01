Cross River Coronavirus Response Team Receives ₦500 million, 20 New Vehicles

The Cross River COVID-19 Response team has been given 500 million naira and twenty brand new vehicles as part of measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The Governor of Cross River State in southern Nigeria, Professor Ben Ayade approved the release of the fund and vehicles shortly after inaugurating the 15-man team.

Governor Ayade, who announced that the vehicles were to aid the operations of the Cross River COVID-19 Response Team, said the items were to be utilized to safeguard the State.

“We are going to release the sum of ₦500 million in the first instance. I will like to announce also that we have received the sum of ₦28 million from UBA, we are also going to get support from Zenith Bank and First Bank. We hope that other corporate organizations will, at this time, come to our rescue,” Governor Ayade stated.

According to the governor, “as a state whose last allocation was little above ₦1 billion, Cross River cannot afford to have even a single COVID-19 incident, so prevention is, indeed, better than cure. And to achieve this, public fumigation of public centers becomes imperative.”

Masks Production

According to Governor Ayade, the workers at the Cross River Garment Factory were recalled to produce face and nose masks, which would be distributed to all residents in the state.

“Let me inform you that we have recalled workers at the garment factory for the mass production of face and nose masks to protect our citizens,” he said.

Closure of Inter-State Borders

On the closure of inter-state borders, Governor Ayade said; “the closure of our borders no doubt has come with adverse consequences for our people. I have a moral obligation to give our people protection.

“With a heavy sense of burden and spiritual consciousness, I have a responsibility to those, who in search of their daily living, have been affected by this border closure.

I urge the Chairman of this taskforce to ensure proper screenings at all border points, so that all those, who are free must get the necessary protective medical supplies such as hand sanitizers, nose masks, and others,” he ordered.

He charged the team to ensure that Cross River remains coronavirus free, saying It is his desire to ensure that Cross River continues to maintain zero incidences as far as this pandemic was concerned”.

Source: VON