C’River Polls: ‘We Have Trained 1,914 Adhoc Staff’ – INEC

February 17, 20220121
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed that its Cross River office has trained at least 1,914 ad hoc staff for the upcoming, Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency and Akpabuyo State Constituency bye-elections in the state on February 26, 2022.

In a statement on Wednesday by the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Cyril Omoregbe; and the Administrative Secretary, Irene Oghuma, INEC outlined guidelines for the elections for the benefit of eligible voters in the elections

“All eligible voters whose names appeared in the INEC Register 2019 are qualified to participate in the forthcoming Bye-election in Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency and Akpabuyo State Constituency which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

“Biometrics Voters Authentication System BVAS will be used for accreditation. Accreditation and voting will take place simultaneously between 8 o’clock in the morning to 2:30 in the afternoon.

“Remember that only your Permanent Voter’s Card PVC is your power to vote. Please note that Permanent Voter’s Card PVC no matter the year issued does not expire.

“However, new registrants who enrolled from when the Continuous Voter Registration CVR commenced in June 2021 to date should note that they cannot vote in this election. The date for the collection of PVCs nationwide will be announced by the Commission. INEC will follow all protocols of COVID-19 in these elections,” the commissioner said.

