Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mum Rushed to Hospital after Suffering a Stroke

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mum has been rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke, according to reports. Mum-of-four Dolores Aveiro, 65, is said to have been admitted to Dr Nelio Mendonca Hospital in her native island of Madeira just after 5am Tuesday morning. Local media say she is ‘conscious and stable’.

One local report says she has suffered an ischemic stroke, which is an obstruction of the artery, preventing the passage of oxygen to brain cells. This is the most common type of stroke.

It has been reported she is due to undergo new tests in the next few hours to determine her state of health. At the start of last year Dolores revealed she was ‘fighting for her life’ after a new cancer drama.

She beat breast cancer after being diagnosed with the disease in 2007 – the Juventus player then reportedly donated £100,000 to the hospital that saved his mum’s life two years later. But in February last year ahead of a trip to Italy to celebrate her footballer son’s 35th birthday she admitted to new health problems. She told a Portuguese TV station in an interview: ‘I was operated on another breast in Madrid, I’ve had radiotherapy and now I’m fighting for my life.’ There has been no official comment from the hospital.

Earlier this week Dolores shared a photo to Instagram of herself enjoying a day out. Posing for a photo by a monument in Machico, Dolores – who has more than two million followers on the social media platform – wrote:

‘Good Sunday to all.’ Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri previously praised Dolores or creating ‘such a specimen’. He told Rai Sport earlier this year: ‘Ronaldo is in extraordinary physical and mental condition, scoring with remarkable consistency. ‘On an individual level, I don’t see what Ronaldo could improve.

Perhaps in some defensive moments. ‘I cannot take credit for Ronaldo’s current form, you can only give credit to his mother for creating such a specimen.’