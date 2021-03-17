fbpx
CREFFPON Lambasts FG Over Oversight Negligence

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

CREFFPON Lambasts FG Over Oversight Negligence

March 17, 2021073
CREFFPON Lambasts FG Over Oversight Negligence

The Congregation of Registered Freight Forwarding Practitioners of Nigeria (CREFFPON) has urged the federal government to turn its focus to the port industry over the gridlock experienced at the Apapa port.

In a statement, the group that the FG “should consider the need to evolve a new shipping policy to cushion these thriving acts of extortions.”

“Else how can it be said that a government which has an oversight function over the concerned agency never queried nor sacked the management team of the concerned agencies over its gross failures and lack of deploying prompt managerial capacity with regards to ports infrastructural forecast, planning, and maintenance objectives?

“It cannot be said a seasoned management team suddenly forgot that the Apapa port access road is prone to high import volume, increased vehicular, cargo movement activities and waterlog prone as well.

READ ALSO: Finance Act Restricts Gas Utilization Incentives To Specific Operations

“Obviously administrative road capacity forecast and planning in the face of yearly increasing Cargo traffic failed. Wherefore, it is common sense to know that, the so-called Apapa gridlock can best be described as man-made with a motive as unfolded.

“The CREFFPON duly noted the Federal Government thoughts as canvassed through one of its agencies and the ministry of Transportation having declared the Eastern ports as not being economic and operational viable seems to be a position taken by the government at the heel of urgent calls and clamours by the importing public and port stakeholders for the diversification and decentralization of shipping operations to the Eastern Port.

“Doing so in the face of an obvious congested, choked and saturated western ports operation; with its rapid dilapidating and decaying ports and road infrastructures.”

Related tags :

About Author

CREFFPON Lambasts FG Over Oversight Negligence
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

11 Plc To delist Shares From Stock Exchange [ MAIN ]Capital MarketCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
February 10, 20210140

11Plc To Delist Shares From NSE

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram 11PLC, formerly known as Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc, is planning to delist its shares from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by March this year. The directors in
Read More
COVERINTERNATIONALSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES
July 20, 2016093

Maersk, Huawei Sign Carbon Pact In Asia

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Maersk Line has signed a five-year carbon reduction pact with Huawei Technologies, a global leading telecom solutions provider and the world’s third largest
Read More
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said that the major challenge Nigeria faces is creating enough wealth and opportunities. [ MAIN ]COVID-19 NewsNEWSNEWSLETTER
January 23, 20210234

Nigeria Developing Anti-COVID-19 Vaccine – Osinbajo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The development of an anti-COVID-19 vaccine is underway, as disclosed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. While stating that the country wasn’t yet where
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.