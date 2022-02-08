Credit Bureau Unveils New Group Structure

February 8, 2022 110

CRC Credit Bureau Limited says it has commenced its conversion to a group of companies to lead its growth journey effective January 1, 2022.

A statement said that in line with the new group structure, the organization will continue to lead the evolution of enhancing decision making, using data analytics and artificial intelligence-driven products and services for businesses operating in Africa.

According to the statement, the key changes are that CRC Credit Bureau Limited will retain its name as the holding company, and will continue to diversify its scope of business operations by assisting financial and non-financial institutions from all economies in Africa, in making critical decisions regarding their customers and businesses.

It added that the introduction of a new subsidiary, CRC Data and Analytics Limited, has a mission to accelerate data-driven outcomes across lines of businesses, developing faster results, deeper insights, better decisions, and ultimately, business development through self-service analytics and data science.

It said consequent upon this, CRC Credit Bureau Limited had also implemented a group-wide management structure and named executives that would drive its leadership.

The group would be led by the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr ‘Tunde Popoola, the statement said. He has been the managing director/chief executive officer of CRC Credit Bureau Limited since its establishment in 2008.

Prior to this, according to the statement, he was also the pioneer chief executive officer of the Abuja Enterprise Agency. It said Mrs Jelilat Kareem has been named as the group chief operating officer and would oversee the finance, enterprise wide services, operations, and technology of the group.

The new subsidiary, CRC Data Analytics Limited, would be led by Mr Ademola Adesalu as the managing director to provide institutions the means of using data analytics and artificial intelligence to make informed decisions.

Mr Ezekiel Agbonifo heads the newly created audit, control and risk management group; while Mrs Peggy Chukwuma-Nwosu was named the chief commercial officer of the bureau business, the statement said.