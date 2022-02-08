fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COMPANY PROFILENEWSLETTER

Credit Bureau Unveils New Group Structure

February 8, 20220110
FG Expects $40bn Investment in Digital Infrastructure by 2025

CRC Credit Bureau Limited says it has commenced its conversion to a group of companies to lead its growth journey effective January 1, 2022.

A statement said that in line with the new group structure, the organization will continue to lead the evolution of enhancing decision making, using data analytics and artificial intelligence-driven products and services for businesses operating in Africa.

According to the statement, the key changes are that CRC Credit Bureau Limited will retain its name as the holding company, and will continue to diversify its scope of business operations by assisting financial and non-financial institutions from all economies in Africa, in making critical decisions regarding their customers and businesses.

It added that the introduction of a new subsidiary, CRC Data and Analytics Limited, has a mission to accelerate data-driven outcomes across lines of businesses, developing faster results, deeper insights, better decisions, and ultimately, business development through self-service analytics and data science.

It said consequent upon this, CRC Credit Bureau Limited had also implemented a group-wide management structure and named executives that would drive its leadership.

The group would be led by the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr ‘Tunde Popoola, the statement said. He has been the managing director/chief executive officer of CRC Credit Bureau Limited since its establishment in 2008.

Prior to this, according to the statement, he was also the pioneer chief executive officer of the Abuja Enterprise Agency. It said Mrs Jelilat Kareem has been named as the group chief operating officer and would oversee the finance, enterprise wide services, operations, and technology of the group.

The new subsidiary, CRC Data Analytics Limited, would be led by Mr Ademola Adesalu as the managing director to provide institutions the means of using data analytics and artificial intelligence to make informed decisions.

Mr Ezekiel Agbonifo heads the newly created audit, control and risk management group; while Mrs Peggy Chukwuma-Nwosu was named the chief commercial officer of the bureau business, the statement said.

Continental Presents Best Goalkeeper Award at TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2021
Related tags :

About Author

Credit Bureau Unveils New Group Structure
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Jerry Howard Endorses Hate Speech Bill COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
December 4, 20190307

US Envoy, Jerry Howard Endorses Hate Speech Bill

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Jerry Howard, political officer of the US embassy in Nigeria, says he is impressed with the level of work done on the bill seeking to curb hate speech in th
Read More
Nigeria’s Public Debt Stock Now N32.9 Trillion, Says DMO BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
January 28, 20210741

Oil Marketers Get N505.56 Billion As DMO Issues Promissory Notes

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Debt Management Office, DMO, has issued promissory notes worth N505.56 billion to settle Nigerian government’s debt and contractual obligations to oil m
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
November 23, 20160349

CBN to Sell N117billion Treasury Bills at Auction

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on Tuesday, November 22, said it plans to sell 117.17 billion Naira ($371.97 million) in short-dated treasury bills at an
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.