fbpx
Creative Industry To Get N300m Loan From BoI, NCAC Collaboration

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSNEWSLETTER

Creative Industry To Get N300m Loan From BoI, NCAC Collaboration

March 22, 2021084
Creative Industry To Get N300m Loan From BoI, NCAC Collaboration

The federal government announced a partnership between the Bank of Industry (BoI) and the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), with the latter getting a N300m loan to support Nigeria’s creative industry.

This disclosure was made by Laolu Akande spokesperson of the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, following Osinbajo’s appearance at the unveiling of Ogidi Studios – an all-encompassing entertainment hub based in Lagos.

The statement read, “Last year, the Federal Government handed over the control of the National Theatre to the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Bankers’ Committee.

“The Bankers’ Committee has committed to an investment of N25 billion, as initial funding for the development of the Nigeria Creative Centre at the National Theatre, Lagos.

“The sector will receive support from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Creative Industry Funds Initiative, an initiative that gives financial support to the technology and creative sector at single-digit interest rates.

“The Bank of Industry, in collaboration with the National Council for Arts and Culture, has also secured a N300 million loan package for the creative sector, the package provides the funds to the sector at single-digit interest rates with a tenor of four to five years.

READ ALSO: IFC Invests €20 Million In Bolt To Expand Mobility Services

“The entire value chain in music and entertainment can now be local. So, we are at the cusp of a revolution in entertainment production, creative talent and services, and a major economic opening for business in Nigeria,The entire value chain in music and entertainment can now be local. So, we are at the cusp of a revolution in entertainment production, creative talent and services, and a major economic opening for business in Nigeria.”

Related tags :

About Author

Creative Industry To Get N300m Loan From BoI, NCAC Collaboration
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]NEWSSPORTS
July 4, 2013056

U-20 World Cup: Ghana Makes It To Quarter-Finals

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ghana national team has made it through to the quarter-finals of the U-20 World Cup in Turkey after bagging a 3-2 victory over Portugal. The victory earns G
Read More
October 21, 2013050

Nigeria, Israel Sign Bilateral Air Service Deal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram the President Goodluck Jonathan’s Transformation Agenda in the aviation sector has paved way for the signing of a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) be
Read More
December 9, 2013047

Why Entertainment Industry Cannot Access $200m AFDB Fund

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The president of Gabosky Films Inc, Gab Okoye, has given insight into why stakeholders in the entertainment industry are finding it difficult to access the
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.