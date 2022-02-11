Creative Industry Support: Orijin Promotes Culture With ‘Akinọlá Àti Àríké’, A Romeo & Juliet Re-enactment

February 11, 2022 137

Orijin, the leading alcoholic blend of African herbs and fruits brand, is set to promote culture through a partnership with Emmylyskilz productions for the showing of ‘Akinọlá àti Àríkẹ́’, an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet into Yoruba on Saturday, 12th February 2022 at New Culture Hall, Ibadan.

The brand, committed to the promotion of culture and tradition, has over the years stayed true to this cause especially via relentless show of support to the creative industry through visual art, theatrical productions, fashion, orijinal music concert experiences among others.

To celebrate the love season, the brand will be bringing another exciting cultural experience to the city of Ibadan as it partners Stage Alive productions for the stage play that speaks to love and betrayal.

Written by Ayo Adams and directed by Emmanuel Emmylyskilz Orisunmibare, ‘Akinọlá àti Àríkẹ́’ promises to treat consumers to a topnotch theatrical experience which is a perfect blend of the old Romeo and Juliet emotive storyline, garnished with a modern twist of freshness, as described by the artistic delivery of its cast members, who like Orijin, never lose touch with their roots.

As a brand that re-imagines ancient and established tastes to create a drink that is relevant and inspiring today, Orijin, the champion of reinvention, takes the best of what is in existence and uses it to make something new and fresh, hence, the partnership with the producers of ‘Akinọlá àti Àríkẹ́’– A re-invention of Romeo and Juliet – with a refined touch of Yoruba language.

To join the conversation and a chance to win a ticket to see the stage play on Saturday, February 12th 2022 at the New Culture Studio, Oremeji Mokola, Ibadan, follow @orijin_nigeria on Instagram or https://www.facebook.com/orijinNigeria and @emmylyskilz on Instagram. You can also keep up with the hashtags for more information – #OrijinalLoveOnStage #StayOrijinal.