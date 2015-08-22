Create Intervention Fund for Women Farmers – Group Urge FG

The Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to establish a N100 billion intervention fund for women farmers in Nigeria.

The Kwara State Coordinator, Country Women Association of Nigeria, Alhaja Bosede Anifowose; and the Kwara State Coordinator, Ifesuwapo Women Farmers Group, Mrs. Josephine Afolabi made the call during interviews with our correspondent in Ilorin on Friday.

They stated that the intervention fund would assist women farmers to have access to capital to improve their farming activities.

The Executive Director, Women Advocates’ Research and Documentation Centre, Dr. Abiola Akiyode also urged Buhari to implement policies that would fast-track national food security as well address challenges encountered by small holder women farmers.

The trio spoke on the sideline of a capacity building for small holder women farmers in Ilorin, Kwara State. The programme was organised by the WARDC in collaboration with the United States International Aid for Development.