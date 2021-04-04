CPN To Induct 300 IT Experts At 15th Assembly

April 4, 2021 78

The Computer Professionals (Registration Council of Nigeria) (CPN) is set to induct 300 Information Technology (IT) professionals at its 15th IT Professionals’ Assembly.

The CPN President/Chairman of Council, Prof. Charles Uwadi, while speaking at a virtual press conference described the IT Professionals’ Assembly as the flagship of all IT professional programmes in Nigeria.

According to him, the event themed “Harnessing Digital Technologies for Social and Economic Recovery” will highlight the opportunities and challenges of building more innovations that can drive the economy of our nation.

He expressed hope that Nigeria, in the coming years would fully harness the potential of technological innovation to grow its economy and empower its citizens.

“Digital technologies have proved beyond measure, its applicability in achieving efficiency in all sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic, playing an indispensable role in sustaining social and economic activities. Challenges and risks also emerged in the course of embracing various digital innovations,” the CPN president added.

He added that the event, which will held physically in Abuja and virtually, provides exclusive networking opportunity for senior Information Technology (IT) decision-makers, IT consultants, IT entrepreneurs, IT Startups, IT practitioners, teachers and IT Systems administrators.

“The Assembly is also a platform for some of the industry’s most innovative technology distribution and service providers to showcase their products and services; and for participants to appreciate the emerging technologies, trends, and risks that are associated with transforming the various industries using IT,” Uwadia said.

“Last year, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the year 2020 Information Technology Assembly/Annual General Meeting held online (virtual). While the pandemic has abated drastically, at least in this part of the world, it is safer to adhere to government’s guidelines until the pandemic is over; hence, this year’s Assembly will be a hybrid (both physical and virtual)”.

Uwadia stated that the keynote address will be delivered by the Managing Partner, Compliance Professionals Plc and former Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr (Mrs.) Ifueko Omoigui Okauru.

He described CPN as a corporate entity that had been charged with the regulation, control and supervision of the computing profession and practice in Nigeria in line with Section 1 (2) of the Act.

According to him, the Council is under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Education.

He added that the CPN Act 49 of 1993 made it mandatory for all persons and organizations seeking to engage, or engaged in the sale or use of computing facilities and the provision of professional services in computing as well as the use of computational machinery and techniques to be registered by the council and licensed to carry out such activities.