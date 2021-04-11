CP Orders Dismantling Of Illegal Roadblocks Along Lagos-Badagry Road

April 11, 2021 131

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the removal of all illegal roadblocks set up by police officers along the Lagos-Badagry road.

This was disclosed in a statement by from the Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Unit, issued on Saturday.

Odumosu explained that the order was a response to complaints laid by members of the public concerning the activities of police officers on the international route.

The statement read in part, “In his bid to restore sanity and decency to the operations of the police along the ever-busy international route, Lagos/Badargy Expressway, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for the immediate dismantling of illegal roadblocks by the police teams from the Lagos State Police Command.

The police boss, while reacting to some complaints from the general public and some security reports on the police activities along the international route, ordered the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers whose jurisdictions fall along the Badargy Expressway; Festac and Area K, Marogbo, to withdraw their men from the illegal roadblocks and embark on aggressive motorised patrol and surveillance to police their areas and the route.

The Commissioner of Police confirmed that the illegal police roadblocks along the route have been condemned by the government, international bodies and interest groups and they must be dismantled without delay.”