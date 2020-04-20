COVID: Over 340 Americans Evacuated from Nigeria

- April 20, 2020
The United States Mission to Nigeria has said over 340 Americans were evacuated from Lagos on Saturday.

In a tweet, the Mission said the Americans left the country for the United States on a chartered Omni Air International flight bound for Dulles Airport, near Washington, D.C.

“The U.S. Mission in Nigeria wishes all aboard a smooth flight as they head home to rejoin family & friends,” the tweet said.

Earlier this month, the Mission said it had helped 997 Americans return home to unite with family and friends amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The evacuations come amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the US the worst-hit country in the world.

The US has recorded more than 720,000 cases of the virus and over 38,000 deaths.

In contrast, Nigeria has recorded 493 infections and 17 deaths.

However, experts believe Nigeria’s low numbers might be a result of low testing.

Source: Channels TV

