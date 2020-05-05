COVID-19: Zamfara State Government Issues Curfew in Kaura For 7 Days

The Zamfara State government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area for a period of one week.

Governor Bello Matawalle gave the directive in a state broadcast on Monday after the confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) rose from one to 12 with one fatality in the state.

This followed the death of the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Mohammed Asha, who died on Sunday from suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) complications.

The governor also ordered the immediate closure of all places of worship and markets, excluding those selling foodstuffs and medicals.

As part of measures to curb the spread of the disease, he directed the security agencies to enforce the order with immediate effect.

Governor Matawalle explained that imposing the curfew and other strict measures became necessary due to the failure of the people to adhere to the social distancing directive and other safety precautions in their daily socio-economic and religious activities.

He, however, noted that the government would review the closure of mosques and churches after one week to determine the next action to take.

The governor appealed to the residents to adhere to all the safety protocols in order to reduce the further spread of COVID-19 in Zamfara State.

Source: Channels TV