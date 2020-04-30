COVID-19: Zamfara State Begins Fumigation of Public Places

As part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Zamfara, the state Governor, Bello Matawale has flagged off the fumigation of markets and other public places including government offices in the 14 local government areas of the state.

This follows the successful establishment of two isolation centers that treat COVID-19 patients in the state.

Flagging off the exercise in Gusau, the state capital, Matawale notes that disinfecting public places will help to reduce the risk of contracting the virus in the state.

According to him, the exercise has shown the state government’s preparedness to secure the lives of its citizens, and therefore, charges the residents to abide and adhere to all the NCDC guidelines and protocols against COVID-19 including maintaining social distancing and observing proper personal hygiene.

Zamfara has recorded four confirmed cases of COVID-19, so far the state has successfully curtailed the spread of the virus by tracing the 25 contacts of the two index cases.

Source: Channels TV