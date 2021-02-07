fbpx
COVID-19: Why Nigeria Was Not AMong Countries To Receive Pfizer Vaccine – WHO

February 7, 20210222
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed why Nigeria was not included among the African countries to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director, said only four out of 13 interested African countries were shortlisted to receive the Pfizer vaccines through COVAX, a mechanism backed by WHO for distributing vaccines to the developing world.

Moeti while speaking at a press briefing on COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Africa on Thursday, said the countries are Cabo Verde, Rwanda, South Africa & Tunisia.

She noted that the countries were picked following evaluations by a multi-agency committee based on current mortality rates, new cases and trends, and the capacity to handle the ultra-cold chain needs of the vaccine.

Dr Wondimagegnehu Alemu, WHO’s Country Representative, while speaking during a briefing on Saturday in Abuja, said the global health body did not disqualify Nigeria for any reason.

He explained that COVAX decided to replace the initial 100,000 doses of Pfizer with 16 million doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine.

He stated that issues around population, fatalities from COVID-19 were some of the considerations the Selection Committee used in choosing which country received which vaccine.

READ ALSO: WHO Disqualifies Nigeria From Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Bid

Alemu revealed that Nigeria will receive the Pfizer vaccine as supplies increases, adding that the Astrazeneca vaccine, which is more in supply, will meet more of the needs in Nigeria.

