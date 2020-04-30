COVID-19: WAPCo Donates Medical Supplies Worth ₦15 million to Lagos State

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) has donated personal protective equipment (PPEs) and medical supplies worth N15 million to the Lagos State Government to help in the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

Speaking in Lagos, recently, while handing over the items to the General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, the Managing Director of WAPCo Limited, Mr. Gregory Germani, explained that the donation would help health workers in the state the opportunity to offer their services in a much safer way.

Germani, who was represented at the occasion by the General Manager, Operations, WAPCo, Mr. Saminu Justin, commended the Lagos State government for its leadership role in containing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

He said: “I commend you for the leadership you have provided since the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic. “Your steadfast commitment to doing it right in Lagos state has given direction and even hope to other locations even outside Nigeria.

“As nations and states make efforts to stop the spread of these deadly virus, WAPCO sees Lagos state has being pivotal in providing the needed solutions for the Nigerian people, and we are readily aligned with efforts in this regards.

“We as a responsible organisation consider ourselves as partners with the state government especially in times of such monumental crisis.

“To show our commitment to this ideal, the WAPCo is hereby donating personal protective equipment and other medical supplies worth over N15 million to the Lagos State government.

“We are hopeful that this donation will help give our frontline workers the opportunity to offer their services in a much safer way. We look forward to brighter times when the COVID-19 is contained and our dear is back on track.”

In response, Fawase, who received the donated items on behalf of the state government, thanked the management of West African Gas Pipeline Company for not only being aware of the situation but, “joining us in fighting the disease. They have joined us actively and not passively.”

She added: “They have given us personal protective equipment that are useful on the hospitals, thermometers that would protect us and the people coming to us.

“We are seeing all over the world that medical personnel are being exposed due to lack of adequate PPEs. What these medical donations have done is that it is telling medical personnel that some people appreciate what you do and they are looking out for you.

“These items are very important for medical personnel and those of us that are first responders. This is very commendable and we look forward to a mutually beneficially relationship.”