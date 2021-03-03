fbpx
COVID-19 Vaccine: Vaccinations Begin Friday – NPHCDA Boss

March 3, 20210100
The Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, disclosed that the COVID-19 vaccine rollout would begin Friday.

He emphasised the distribution of vaccines to all Nigerians without the prioritisation of “rich” citizens.

Shuaib stated that President Muhammadu Buhari had been “very clear” about those who would be prioritised.

He noted that the “first set of people who are going to be taking these vaccines are those people who have sacrificed” themselves to ensuring that the pandemic is contained.

Shuaib said this on the Sunrise Daily Programme aired on Channels TV.

He said, “We are protecting the vaccines very closely, we’ve increased security around the vaccines to make sure that unauthorised access is not possible.

“So, we are waiting on NAFDAC. We feel that they are going to do all of the checks that are necessary and once they give us the green light, we will be ready to roll out the vaccines.

“I will tell you categorically that we have not allotted these vaccines to the rich people or to the people in the urban areas, absolutely not. Mr President has been very clear.

“Mr Vice President has also added his voice and the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force has communicated this at the Presidential Task Force media briefings. He has made it very clear in terms of who we are going to prioritise and I will repeat it here again that the first set of people who are going to be taking these vaccines are those people who have sacrificed in the last one year taking care of all Nigerians that have come down with Covid-19. So, the frontline health workers.

“On Friday, we are going to be launching the vaccines, we are going to be rolling them out at the treatment centres at the national hospital. Our priority will be the health workers that are frontline. We are going to be giving these vaccines to first responders.

“We are also going to be looking at people outside of the health sector who are at risk of getting Covid-19. We are going to be looking at those strategic leaders like Mr President and the Vice-President, those people who will also want to take the vaccines publicly so that they can motivate the followers to take the vaccines, to convince them that the vaccines are very safe.”

