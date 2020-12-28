fbpx
COVID-19 Vaccine To Undergo Clinical Trial Before Administration – NMA

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsNEWSNEWSLETTER

COVID-19 Vaccine To Undergo Clinical Trial Before Administration – NMA

December 28, 2020010
COVID-19 Vaccine To Undergo Clinical Trial Before Administration - NMA

COVID-19 vaccines being imported into the country will undergo a quick clinical trial before it is administered to citizens, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) said on Monday.

According to the NMA President, Professor Innocent Ujah, reactions to vaccines differ among different races.

“If the vaccines come to Nigeria, we need to quickly do our own evaluation of that vaccine,” he said, during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily. “I cannot say with 100 percent certainty that in the process of developing this vaccine, in the clinical trials, whether any African countries were involved. I’m not too sure, but it’s possible.

READ ALSO: EndSARS: 14 Insurance Firms Settle ₦9.7 billion Claims

“Then because of the biology, because of the environment, because of our genetic composition, we need to do our own clinical trials very quickly before it can be used on Nigerians. While we do not question the efficacy and safety, the responses vary from place to place.

“Recall that when we were using chloroquine, the southern part was not responding to chloroquine, some parts of the north were. But in totality, it was thought that chloroquine was no longer effective and we changed.”

Related tags :

About Author

COVID-19 Vaccine To Undergo Clinical Trial Before Administration – NMA
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]IT/TELECOMNEWS
April 3, 2013020

National Security, E-Govt Top Agenda At 2013 NCS Summit

Chairman of the local organizing committee, (LOC) for the 2013 Nigerian Computer Society, NCS, international conference, Professor Adesola Aderounmu has disclosed that e-government and national securi
Read More
Diaspora Remittance to Nigeria COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
November 3, 20200367

Diaspora Remittance to Nigeria Will Decline by $2 billion To $21.7 billion in 2020, Says World Bank

The World Bank has predicted that inflow of Diaspora remittance to Nigeria will drop by $2 billion in 2020 to $21.7 billion as against the $23.8 billion the country recorded in 2019. The World Bank in
Read More
INSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSNEWSLETTER
December 10, 20200163

House of Reps Orders NAICOM To Suspend Deadline Issued To Insurance Firms

The House of Representatives has ordered the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to suspend the December 31, 2020 deadline given to insurance and reinsurance firms to increase their minimum paid-up
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon