fbpx
COVID-19 Vaccine: Ireland Recommends Temporary Suspension Of AstraZeneca Jab

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsForeignMEDICAL & HEALTHCAREPHARMACEUTICALS

COVID-19 Vaccine: Ireland Recommends Temporary Suspension Of AstraZeneca Jab

March 14, 2021074
COVID-19 Vaccine: Ireland Recommends Temporary Suspension Of AstraZeneca Jab Over...

Ireland’s vaccine taskforce on Sunday recommended temporarily suspending the rollout of the AstraZeneca coronavirus jab, following reports of blood clots in adults who received the shot.

“The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended that the administration of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca be temporarily deferred from this morning,” Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer, Ronan Glynn said in a statement.

He said the recommendation has been made “on the precautionary principal” after “a report from the Norwegian Medicines Agency of four new reports of serious blood clotting events in adults after vaccination”.

READ ALSO: US VP Kamala Harris, Okonjo-Iweala Discuss Equitable Economic Growth

About Author

COVID-19 Vaccine: Ireland Recommends Temporary Suspension Of AstraZeneca Jab
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 18, 2014053

NMA Strike: Reps Order Health Minister To Appear Before Committee

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yesterday, the House of Representatives issued the Minister of Health, Professor Onyebuchi Chukwu, a 24-hour ultimatum to appear before its Committee on Hea
Read More
New COVID-19 Cases COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
March 25, 20200108

COVID-19: FCTA, UATH to Expand Capacity of Gwagwalada Isolation, Treatment Centre

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is working closely with the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital to expand the capacity of the Gwagwala
Read More
Shift Work MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE
April 25, 20190125

Effects of Shift Work to Human Health

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram On daily basis, billions of people worldwide are into one form of shift work or the other, but the truth is that not all are aware that they are doing shift
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.